Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $165.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $7.51 on Wednesday, reaching $157.98. 1,200,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117,041.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

