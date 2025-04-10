Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.16. 36,007,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 69,092,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,282,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

