MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

MasTec Stock Down 4.5 %

MTZ stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.36. 736,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec has a 52-week low of $82.29 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.12.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

