Argent Trust Co Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.64. 1,039,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,730. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.