Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $296.40 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

