Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.54. 27,584,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 59,385,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
LCID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 552.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 145,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
