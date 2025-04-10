Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.63. Approximately 1,349,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,438,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,643,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $909,415,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.