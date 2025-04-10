Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.48 and last traded at $79.87. Approximately 286,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,240,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

