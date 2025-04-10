Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 10,865 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 35.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $12.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.13. 5,698,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,956. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

