Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $12.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,956. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

