The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $18.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

NASDAQ SYM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.46, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 13,114 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $422,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,433.74. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $124,488.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,650.20. The trade was a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,117 shares of company stock worth $2,020,354 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

