UBS Group Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $13.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CARS traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 324,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cars.com by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

