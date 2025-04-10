UBS Group Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $13.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Cars.com Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cars.com by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
