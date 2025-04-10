Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

