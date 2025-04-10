Covestor Ltd Sells 132 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,155,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.32. 2,289,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

