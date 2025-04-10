Argent Trust Co Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $573,014,000 after acquiring an additional 730,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after acquiring an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,784. The company has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

