Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

