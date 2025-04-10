Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Noah in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Noah Price Performance

NOAH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. 100,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.78. Noah has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.07 million. Noah had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noah will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 1,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Further Reading

