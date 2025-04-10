Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Bank of America

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.73.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $7,834,261.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 599,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,565,226. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total value of $14,523,247.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,407.35. This trade represents a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,794 shares of company stock worth $89,386,704.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Reddit by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

