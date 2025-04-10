MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTSI. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

MTSI stock traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.37. The company had a trading volume of 642,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.00. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,383.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $14,645,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

