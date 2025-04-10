SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.75. 17,984,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 45,829,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,980,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 310,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,678,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

