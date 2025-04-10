TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.89. 1,027,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,709,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($20.18) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $587,145.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,890.22. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMC. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 18,726,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TMC the metals by 7,330.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,345,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,424 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 965.6% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 932,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 542,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

