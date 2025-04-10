Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.02 and last traded at $71.77. 13,582,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 23,086,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.