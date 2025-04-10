D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.35. 13,181,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 33,007,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $29,624,260.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,100,000. This trade represents a 19.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock worth $46,758,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 4,019.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

