Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Cut by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 145,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. This trade represents a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin purchased 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

