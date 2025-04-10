Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,585. The company has a market capitalization of $893.97 million, a P/E ratio of 530.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 803,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after purchasing an additional 158,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Adient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

