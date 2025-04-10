The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

NYSE GM traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 9,943,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,541,733. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,567,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,251,000 after buying an additional 822,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

