MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Director Buys $45,311.77 in Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Ora H. Pescovitz purchased 7,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $45,311.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $143,297.81. This represents a 46.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 348,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,063. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBX

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.