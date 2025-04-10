Michael Lindsell Purchases 25 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £778.69 ($995.00) per share, with a total value of £19,467.25 ($24,875.10).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £825 ($1,054.18) per share, with a total value of £41,250 ($52,708.92).

On Monday, March 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £830 ($1,060.57) per share, for a total transaction of £41,500 ($53,028.37).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 55 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £864.96 ($1,105.24) per share, with a total value of £47,572.80 ($60,788.14).

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Lindsell bought 45 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £842.71 ($1,076.81) per share, for a total transaction of £37,921.95 ($48,456.36).

On Monday, January 20th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £822.40 ($1,050.86) per share, with a total value of £41,120 ($52,542.81).

On Friday, January 17th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £817.53 ($1,044.63) per share, with a total value of £40,876.50 ($52,231.66).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £807.60 ($1,031.94) per share, with a total value of £40,380 ($51,597.24).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Up 5.0 %

Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 37 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 778 ($9.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 665.20 ($8.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 903.12 ($11.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 825.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 785.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.56.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

