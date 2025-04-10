Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

ARDT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 99,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,345. Ardent Health Partners has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.