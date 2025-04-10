Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 9,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,185. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.