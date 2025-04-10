ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $7.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 334,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,941. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $152.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 20,035.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,480,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 105,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

