Bank of Hawaii Acquires 13,843 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 824.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 63.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 22.7 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average of $323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

