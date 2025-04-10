Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

BBWI stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,980. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

