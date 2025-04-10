CIBC Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$95.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.71.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE PD traded down C$5.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.91. 120,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,789. The stock has a market capitalization of C$809.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.18. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$51.38 and a 12-month high of C$109.20.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$263,499.70. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total transaction of C$396,686.26. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.