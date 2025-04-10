Insider Buying: Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kowal bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$46,200.00 ($28,518.52).

Stephen Kowal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Stephen Kowal acquired 22,623 shares of Atturra stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,437.75 ($11,381.32).

On Monday, March 10th, Stephen Kowal bought 35,000 shares of Atturra stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$29,260.00 ($18,061.73).

Atturra Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.33.

About Atturra

Atturra Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory and information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It offers consulting, business application, data and integration, cloud, change management, management control, and industry engagement and managed services.

