Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Acquires A$17,555.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Fazzolari bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.51 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$17,555.00 ($10,836.42).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.21%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

