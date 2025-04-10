CIBC Lowers ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$33.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.58.

ARX traded down C$1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,740. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.44 and a twelve month high of C$29.90. The stock has a market cap of C$14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

