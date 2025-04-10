Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 7.8 %
Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services
In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$29,694.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,329. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
