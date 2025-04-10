Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Acquires A$353,423.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) insider David Harrison purchased 100,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$353,423.00 ($218,162.35).
Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60.
About Charter Hall Retail REIT
