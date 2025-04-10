Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Acquires A$353,423.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) insider David Harrison purchased 100,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$353,423.00 ($218,162.35).

Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60.

About Charter Hall Retail REIT

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.

