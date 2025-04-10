Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Desjardins dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.
Topaz Energy Price Performance
Insider Activity at Topaz Energy
In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total value of C$2,610,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.68 per share, with a total value of C$49,964.80. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
