Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Desjardins dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

TSE TPZ traded down C$1.01 on Thursday, reaching C$22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,882. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.15.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total value of C$2,610,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.68 per share, with a total value of C$49,964.80. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

