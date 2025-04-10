CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

Shares of NOA traded down C$1.31 on Thursday, reaching C$19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,221. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$18.83 and a 12-month high of C$31.67.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $408,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

