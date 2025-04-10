Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 326 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,237,000 after acquiring an additional 700,415 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $459.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

