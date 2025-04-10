Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,423,000 after purchasing an additional 194,814 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.20. 328,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.80. The company has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

