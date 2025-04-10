New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 3,576,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,788. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 343.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,947 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

