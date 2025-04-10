NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.01.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.3 %

NVDA stock traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.12. 273,491,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,469,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.