TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Price

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NYSE APAM traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 395,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,274. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,582,000 after buying an additional 78,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after purchasing an additional 224,455 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

