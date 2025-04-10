Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Price

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

SNV traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,255,000 after acquiring an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

