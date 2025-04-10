Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 553 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

