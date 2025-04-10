Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 3,652,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,740,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.65 million. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,402,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 796,364 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,864 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,542,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after buying an additional 2,165,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 668,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,720,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 3,266,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.