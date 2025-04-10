Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,950,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,125,288 shares.The stock last traded at $6.95 and had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

